Nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, brings state total up to 364

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total of cases up to 364.

There were also two new recoveries reported in the past day with 254 cases marked as recovered.

The new cases were predominantly in Anchorage with six new COVID-19 infections recorded there. There were two new cases in the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one new case in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Anchorage Municipality: 185



Anchorage: 164

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 12

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsual Borough: 21



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 3

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 82



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Junction: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Nome Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 27



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 16



Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg Borough



Petersburg: 4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2



Craig: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 1



Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.