Nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 411 recovered cases, with 238 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 661 cumulative cases for residents.

Of the new cases, four are reported in Anchorage, four in Fairbanks, and one in Matanuska-Susitna Borough. This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 661.

There are a total of 52 hospitalizations and 12 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

