Nine new coronavirus cases bring state total to 309, recoveries jump to 128

The Department of Health and Social Services reported Friday that nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Alaska. This brings the state total to 309 cases, including nine deaths statewide.

At least 128 people have recovered, according to the recent report.

The total number of hospitalizations, confirmed to be coronavirus-related, is 36. There are 47 people total hospitalized who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation.

As of April 16, at least 9,450 tests had been administered, according to the state, with 6,639 analyzed in commercial labs; 2,055 at the Public Health Lab; and 756 in hospital facilities.

To see the full data list, check out the DHSS COVID-19 case count dashboard.

Below is the geographic distribution of cases.

