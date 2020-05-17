Nine-year-old girl lands first 2020 Ship Creek king

It marks the unofficial start of summer for many in the Anchorage area. The first Ship Creek king salmon of the season has been caught, and the angler who caught it is a nine-year-old girl.

The king was caught shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday by Liyanella Prokopeuff. The king came out to 10 pounds, 5 ounces. Prokopeuff said she was super excited to catch the first king of the season and can't wait for dinner tonight.

Each year the Bait Shack gives out a Bait Shack prize pack to the person who catches the first Ship Creek salmon of the year.

