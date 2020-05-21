No new COVID-19 cases announced, Recovered cases up by four

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Wednesday, keeping Alaska's cumulative case count to 402.

About 356 people have recovered with deaths remaining at 10.

Of the confirmed cases, age group 30-39 is the highest with 19.9% of the cases. Age group 50-59 is a close second with about 17%.

The breakdown between male and female is almost equal.

Municipality of Anchorage: 206



Anchorage: 183

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 26



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 5

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Other: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 22



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Willow: 1

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough

Other: 1

Southeast Alaska: 53



Juneau: 30

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2



Bethel: 1

Other: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula



Other: 1

