No new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS, 338 people have recovered

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in Alaska for Wednesday.

The total case count remains at 383, with 338 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

As of May 12, 2020, there are 35 active cases of the coronavirus in Alaska.

Municipality of Anchorage: 195



Anchorage: 173

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Nome Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 52



Juneau: 29

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.