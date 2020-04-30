No new COVID-19 cases reported, recoveries rise Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services' dashboard is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 but the total of recoveries has increased by 12, bringing the state recoveries up to 252.

The COVID-19 health dashboard, which is updated daily at noon, stated there were also no new hospitalizations or deaths from the virus.

This is the first full week that Alaska has started a slow reopen of the state, with businesses now able to open their doors if they follow social distancing measures.

Total cases in Alaska are 355.

Municipality of Anchorage: 179

  • Anchorage: 159
  • Chugiak: 6
  • Eagle river: 11
  • Girdwood: 3

Gulf Coast

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19

  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Homer: 2
  • Kenai: 4
  • Seward: 3
  • Soldotna: 6
  • Sterling: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 81

  • Fairbanks: 63
  • North Pole: 17
  • Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

  • Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

  • Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21

  • Palmer: 9
  • Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1

  • Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50

  • Juneau: 27
  • Ketchikan: 16
  • Petersburg: 4
  • Craig: 2
  • Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

  • Bethel: 1

