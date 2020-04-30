No new COVID-19 cases reported, recoveries rise Thursday

The Department of Health and Social Services' dashboard is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 but the total of recoveries has increased by 12, bringing the state recoveries up to 252.

The COVID-19 health dashboard, which is updated daily at noon, stated there were also no new hospitalizations or deaths from the virus.

This is the first full week that Alaska has started a slow reopen of the state, with businesses now able to open their doors if they follow social distancing measures.

Total cases in Alaska are 355.

Municipality of Anchorage: 179



Anchorage: 159

Chugiak: 6

Eagle river: 11

Girdwood: 3

Gulf Coast

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 81



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 17

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

