No new COVID-19 cases reported, recoveries rise Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services' dashboard is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 but the total of recoveries has increased by 12, bringing the state recoveries up to 252.
The COVID-19 health dashboard, which is updated daily at noon, stated there were also no new hospitalizations or deaths from the virus.
This is the first full week that Alaska has started a slow reopen of the state, with businesses now able to open their doors if they follow social distancing measures.
Total cases in Alaska are 355.
Municipality of Anchorage: 179
- Anchorage: 159
- Chugiak: 6
- Eagle river: 11
- Girdwood: 3
Gulf Coast
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19
- Anchor Point: 1
- Homer: 2
- Kenai: 4
- Seward: 3
- Soldotna: 6
- Sterling: 3
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 81
- Fairbanks: 63
- North Pole: 17
- Other: 1
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
- Delta Juncton: 1
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Other: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21
- Palmer: 9
- Wasilla: 12
Northern Census Area: 1
- Nome: 1
Southeast Alaska: 50
- Juneau: 27
- Ketchikan: 16
- Petersburg: 4
- Craig: 2
- Sitka: 1
Bethel Census Area: 1
- Bethel: 1
