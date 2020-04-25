State says no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska Saturday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Nine more cases were reported as recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 217.

The department also said no new deaths or hospitalizations were reported. The cumulative number of cases stands at 339 as of Saturday. There have been 36 cumulative hospitalizations of confirmed cases and nine deaths.





Alaska's cumulative COVID-19 case count, showing confirmed cases, deaths, and recoveries, as of April 24, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

DHSS data shows that Saturday marks the first day in which there have been no new reported cases in the previous 24-hour reporting period since Alaska's outbreak began.

The number of tests completed between Thursday and Friday surged by nearly a thousand, with 488 tests completed Thursday and 1,334 tests completed Friday — the single highest daily test count since coronavirus testing began in Alaska in early March.

Of the tests completed between Thursday and Friday, 58 percent (780) were conducted in hospitals, 34 percent (454) in commercial labs, and 7 percent (100) in public health labs.





Daily testing data as of Friday, April 24, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)





Alaska COVID-19 combined daily testing data as of Friday, April 24, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.