No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska Sunday

No new or recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Sunday.

Alaska's cumulative case count stands at 408, with 358 recoveries and 10 deaths.

There are currently 40 confirmed active cases of Alaska residents in the state.

Recovered cases are not subtracted from the state's total case count, which is cumulative.

43,507 tests have been completed statewide as of the latest 24-hour reporting period — 5.95% of Alaska's population.

A confirmed non-resident case in a seafood industry worker was reported in Valdez by DHSS and the Valdez Unified Command on Saturday — the first case of COVID-19 in Valdez.

The patient was asymptomatic and was identified through employer testing. The individual reportedly had remained on the Peter Pan Seafoods campus since arriving in Valdez, and several of the individuals close contacts have been moved into quarantine.

There have been a total of 13 confirmed non-resident cases in Alaska so far.

