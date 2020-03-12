No plans to close Anchorage schools at this time, spring break travelers use caution

Anchorage schools are expected to open as planned next week after spring break, according to a note from Anchorage School Superintendent Deena Bishop. She also cautions that the situation with COVID-19 is “dynamic” and that new information is learned every day. ASD plans to notify families by Friday if either an individual school or the whole district will be closed.

“The call for an extended time off and school to be delivered alternatively will be made in accordance with health authorities and best practices in containing the virus,” Bishop says in the note. Bishop also says families should consider and plan for an “extended spring break” in case the school district needs to enact social distancing.

Bishop cautions that people who have traveled over spring break to countries identified by the CDC as Level 3 should follow the “CDC guidelines requiring travelers to stay home for 14 days after returning to the United States and practice social distancing.” As of 11 a.m. March 12, the areas under a Level 3 travel advisory are China, Iran, South Korea and the majority of Europe. To see a list of the CDCs Warning Level 3 notices click here.

The note also asks that sick children are kept at home and that “in accordance with CDC recommendations, if your child has a pre-existing health condition or is medically fragile, we encourage you to keep him or her at home.”

The Mat-Su Borough School District says they will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the possibility of school closures. Jillian Morrissey with the MSBSD says they are working closely with their federal, state and public health partners to make these decisions. Morrissey says the latest information will be posted on the MSBSD website.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

