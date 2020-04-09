No products go to waste for local wholesale food company

With the Coronavirus causing many to stay home, some essential businesses are still at work, but what do you do if your main customers closed up shop? A local wholesale food supply company is doing its part to help keep the community fed and employees working.

Linford of Alaska, Inc. is offering Quarantine Packs for the community.

Linford of Alaska, Inc. has been serving Alaskans for more than 40 years.

"My grandmother took over in the mid 80's and she grew it slowly into the business it is today," said President, Ben Lindford.

A wholesale food and supply distributor with a majority of its customers coming from local restaurants, hotels and coffee shops, that was, until a few weeks ago.

"The world turned upside down, 80 percent of our customers were closed or going take out only, and we thought we really got to up our catering to individuals," said Linford.

So, with the help of his two new co-workers aka his kids, they got to work.

"Also have my kids off from school and I needed to figure out how to keep them busy, so I said here we go, this is math, this is nutrition," he said.

Since most of the company's goods come in boxes and multiple packs, his daughter Jocelyn and son Landon were tasked with coming up with a prototype for what is called the Quarantine Pack.

"Chicken, hash brown, corn and we just put that together, then we figured out the prices and how much it would cost," said his son.

There's also the Linford Lunchable, Breakfast Pack and Orca Pack, named after the mascot of his kid's school.

"We're calling them orca packs because it's Inlet View Orcas, but those we asked for the discretion to be able to put in different things if we had stuff that was maybe going to expire soon that we needed to move, we could fill it up with as much food as possible, the PTA could purchase them and then have them ready for pick up for families in need," said Lanford.

The quarantine packs are not only helping a community in need,b ut also allowing his employees to still clock in.

"It's been just incredible to watch all of us rally around the situation and do what we can to help our our customers and family and community," said Linford.

You can order the packs online or pick up in person. Linford delivers to Anchorage, Eagle River, Palmer, Wasilla and Girdwood.

Click here to learn more about cost, delivery times and store hours.

