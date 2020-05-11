'Hello Central' — Nome Mayor James 'Richard' Beneville passes away at age 75

Nome Mayor James "Richard" Beneville passed away early Monday morning at Norton Sound Regional Hospital after a bout with pneumonia, according to a press release from the City of Nome.

According to the release, Beneville began experiencing health challenges in recent months which prevented him from making a planned advocacy trip to Washington, D.C. in February, though he still insisted on going to Anchorage's ceremonial start of the Iditarod in March. While in hospital care, Beneville tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

Beneville was first elected as Nome's mayor in October 2015, and was serving his third term when he passed away. He was also President of the Alaska Conference of Mayors.

Following stints on Broadway in New York City, Beneville moved to Alaska where he made his way as a hardware retailer, eventually moving to Nome which he called home for nearly 30 years.

After leaving the Alaska Commercial Company, he was employed by Nome Public Schools as Community Schools Director. After retiring from the Nome City School District, Beneville formed Nome Discovery Tours which he operated until 2018 when he sold the business.

According to the press release, Beneville was often seen sporting his "I Love NOME" button. He gave out several more to community members freely.

"Mayor Beneville will always be remembered for his colorful personality, passion for the community, and love of the arts," the release said in part. "Many folks walk this earth, and some like Richard leave their mark on it. And one of the last things he was heard to say was his trademark greeting, “HELLO CENTRAL!”

Beneville called the community of Nomeites his family, along with his cat Ollie.

