Nordstrom Rack reopens in Anchorage

The Nordstrom Rack store in Anchorage opened to customers on Thursday with added health and safety precautions.

About a dozen customers waited in their cars before the store officially reopened. Jackie Mercado and Janis Joseph say they were excited to finally shop at the retail store again. Joseph says she drove down from Fairbanks for the reopening.

"In Fairbanks we had a Nordstrom's since I was little girl, so that's where my dad let me shop there, since I was good on my birthday, and then I continued to go there to keep my fashion up," Joseph said.

Both say they feel comfortable venturing out despite the current health mandates in place.

"I'm feeling excited, I'm feel like things are going to get back to normal here soon," Mercado said.

Craig Mccarty went to Nordstrom with his family because of the 40% off discount that the store is currently offering. He says he feels safe being out in the community as well.

"Some people are pretty concerned about it, some people less concerned about it, I think we've done a good as far as numbers here in Alaska for the most part, and It's summertime, it's going to be short summer so we gotta try to get back out there," Mccarty said.

According to a news release, some of the new measures Nordstrom is implementing include:



Conducting health screenings for our employees



Providing face coverings for employees and customers



Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store



Increasing cleaning and sanitization



Modifying the fitting room experience



Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events



Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time



Altering hours of operation

