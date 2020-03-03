Officials: Penney ends controversial Alaska contract

The grandson of a major donor to a group that supported Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's election has ended his contract with a state corporation.

A spokesman for Dunleavy says Clark Penney notified Dunleavy's office of the decision.

Penney last year entered into a contract with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

Some lawmakers questioned the nature of the sole-source contract and whether Dunleavy was involved in any way.

In an email Tuesday, Penney said his involvement in AIDEA has become a distraction which is what led to his decision to withdraw from the contract.

"I believe in the work the team and I are doing in creating a brighter future for Alaska, but at this time I will be stepping away from this contract effective immediately," Penney said in part. "My hope is the good work we started will continue."

The authority's executive director is Tom Boutin and told a House subcommittee he never spoke to Dunleavy about Penney or the contract.

Boutin signed the contract with Penney.

