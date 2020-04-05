Ohio Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl abducted from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus Police issued an Ohio Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl who was abducted in their city at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Jazmia Barton was in a car that was taken from the 1200 block of East 21st Avenue in Columbus by an unknown suspect.

Police described Barton as 4′9″ tall, 70 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was reportedly wearing a pink coat, blue jeans, and pink socks.

The car was a dark blue or black 2004 Ford Explorer with OH plate number F391441.

Note: The photo at the top of the story is not of the actual vehicle involved.

If you see Barton or the car, call 911.

