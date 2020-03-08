Oil plunges 20% as another virus-fueled trading week begins

Oil prices are plunging amid worries that an OPEC dispute will lead a COVID-19-weakened economy to be awash in an oversupply of crude.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost $8.77, or 19.3%, to $36.50, as of 7:23 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after earlier touching its lowest price since early 2016.

Futures trading pointed to steep declines at the open Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and prepared to increase production in a direct confrontation against Russia's market share.

The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for U.S. oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years.

Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.

The new coronavirus has hit travel and threatens to slow economies around the world.

