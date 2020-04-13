Oil producing countries agree to major production cut but Alaska prices may not surge

Oil producing countries have agreed to scale back global oil production by 10% but experts say it won’t be enough to see a major bump in prices for Alaska producers.

On Sunday, a group of 23 oil producing nations announced an historic deal to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day. The agreement followed a production war by Saudi Arabia and Russia that led to a major oversupply of oil compared to shrinking demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called the decision a “good step” before continuing to say that “the millions of Americans employed in this industry should know that we will continue to support them as we seek to put the pandemic behind us and ultimately bring our economy back to full strength.”

Some oil and gas experts warn that the production cut won’t be enough to see a big price rise for Alaska producers.

With industries shuttered across the globe due to COVID-19, curbing production by 9.7 million barrels per day still sees roughly 10-15 million barrels per day produced over what the world currently needs.

Larry Persily, an Alaska oil and gas expert, said the agreement is good news for the state and could see a floor put on a precipitous price drop. But, he warns that oversupply issues remain and it could still take months for a global oil glut to be used.

Persily said the biggest positive impact for Alaska producers will be when industry restarts and global demand increases. “The really big unknown is how long the pandemic shuts down the world economy,” he said.

Low oil prices are projected to heavily impact the State of Alaska’s finances. The Department of Revenue’s latest revenue forecast projects that hundreds of millions of dollars will be wiped from the state’s balance sheet due to the COVID-19 oil price crash.

During the pandemic, major oil and gas producers on the North Slope have announced that rigs are being demobilized and non-essential personnel are being pulled out. According to the latest reports on rigs operating across the country, two have shut down in Alaska from the eight that were operating in 2019.

Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan applauded President Trump’s role in helping to forge the oil production agreement and said he hoped it would stem the tide of oil and gas job losses in Alaska.

“It is my hope that this deal will bring much needed stability to energy markets in Alaska and throughout our country and will halt additional job losses in our oil and gas sector,” Sullivan said through a prepared statement.

There are secondary impacts from low oil prices and COVID-19 to Alaska, The Wall Street Journal reports that major banks are reconsidering lending money to Hilcorp as it seeks to buy BP’s Alaska assets. The Texas-based company is understood to be relying heavily on borrowing to make the $5.6 billion transaction.

Spokespeople for JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo declined to comment for this article. BP Alaska released a statement that suggested the deal is still expected to be finalized in 2020.

Persily said that he still expects the sale to go ahead but that its terms could change, including when payments are made by Hilcorp. The agreement by oil producing nations to curb production could provide a little more surety for lenders that oil prices could stabilize.

“Bankers don’t like risk and there’s a lot of risk out there,” Persily said.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved