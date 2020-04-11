Oil tax initiative supporters sued over allegedly incorrectly-gathered signatures

Supporters of the Fair Share Act, a ballot initiative that would raise oil taxes on Alaska’s three biggest oil fields, are being sued by a collection of business advocacy groups. The plaintiffs include the Alaska Resource Development Council, Alaska Trucking Association, Alaska Miners Association, Associated General Contractors of Alaska, Alaska Chamber, and the Alaska Support Industry Alliance.

The lawsuit also names Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai as defendants alongside the initiative’s main supporting group, Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share. It alleges that Vote Yes submitted a number of invalid signatures to the division due to the way they were collected.

The complaint, filed Friday, says that signature gatherers may not be paid more than $1 per signature, according to state law. It goes on to claim Advanced Micro Targeting, a Las Vegas-based signature-gathering company hired by Vote Yes, violated that law “by advertising that it would pay signature gatherers $3,500 - $4,000 per month plus bonus, and that it expected 80-100 signatures per day, six days per week in return for such compensation.”

The complaint goes on to request that the Court require Lt. Gov. Meyer to invalidate any booklets submitted by employees of AMT and not count those signatures towards the total number required to get the initiative on the ballot.

In January, Vote Yes turned in over 44,000 signatures to the division of elections; 39,174 of those signatures were verified, surpassing the required 28,501.

Robin Brena, Chair of Vote Yes, said he and the group deny the allegations of the lawsuit.

“They got the law wrong,” he said. “They got the scope of the law wrong, they got the application of the law wrong to the consultants with which we used.”

He called the lawsuit an attempt by surrogates of international oil companies to stop the initiative from being voted on.

“The only reason that they could seek to file this lawsuit is to keep Alaskans from exercising the sacred right to vote on the most important issue facing Alaska this fall,” Brena said. “And that’s the Fair Share Act.”

According to the Alaska Public Offices Commission, Vote Yes for Alaska’s Fair Share paid $72,500 to Advanced Micro Targeting.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.