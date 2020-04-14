Oily water discovered near Marine terminal in Valdez

Alyeska Pipeline Service Company says late Sunday crews discovered a sheen on the water near the marine terminal in Valdez.

Specifically, near the berth and its small boat harbor.

The company says the amount of oily water isn’t known at this time.

Responders were on scene within the hour the company says. Some of the cleanup work includes deployment of sorbents sweeps, sausage boom and containment boom.

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says the spill was reported to them Sunday night.

ADEC says the oily water is a mixture of Alaska North Slope crude with water.

ADEC says the oil traveled beneath the snow-covered surface and came out near the head of Berth 4 into Port Valdez.

Oily water is being skimmed from a corralled 30ft by 30ft area inside the boom.

The cause of the spill is under investigation but ADEC says early indicators suggest that the crude/water mixture was leaking from a sump that overflowed.

