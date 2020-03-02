UPDATE: 2 dead after crash on the Seward Highway near Bird Creek

The Seward Highway has reopened near Bird Creek following a deadly crash. A man was killed in the crash and his passenger died after being taken to the hospital.

APD says a pickup truck and an SUV crashed head-on near milepost 102 around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say the SUV slid into the oncoming lane.

The male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s female passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

APD adds two adults and a juvenile in the pick-up truck were also hurt.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police think winter road conditions may have been a factor.

All lanes of the Seward Highway were closed at Mile 102 near Bird Creek. The highway was reopened just after 3:30 p.m.

