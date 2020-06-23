One dead after officer-involved shooting in Wasilla

A man wanted on a high-risk arrest warrant has died after resisting arrest Tuesday, Troopers said.

The attempted arrest was a collaboration between the U.S. Marshals and Alaska State Troopers. The agencies made contact with the man who, upon being approached, tried to escape the officers in a vehicle. The officers used a “block and pin vehicle immobilizing tactic” to restrain the man, Troopers said.

Troopers said the man made threatening statements and reached for a firearm before officers fired at him around 2:36 p.m. He died at the scene after Troopers said life-saving measures were attempted.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety had put out an advisory saying they would be in Wasilla near Blind Nic Drive for an hour.

No names have been released yet in this case, as next of kin are now being notified of the death. The incident is also being investigated and personnel information will be released depending on agency policies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

