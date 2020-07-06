One dead and another missing south of Kodiak

The names of the two victims who went missing south of Kodiak have been released.

Cole Rutzer, 22, from Tugidak Island and Dylan Furford did not return home after a crabbing trip on the Pacific Dynasty on July 2.

According to U.S. Coast Guard, the Pacific Dynasty was anchored about 125 miles south of Kodiak. The Coast Guard says the two men set out for Tugidak Island on a Zodiac Skiff along with a dog.

Search and rescue crews found the Zodiac on the beach and Rutzer's body was nearby, with no sign of Furford. Both men were from Washington.

The dog was found alive on the beach.

The search continued into Friday on the ground and in the air but has since been suspended pending new information, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.