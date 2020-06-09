One more day of early rain and clouds before the sun makes a return

Mostly cloudy and rainy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 59 degrees.

Sunday's rain continued through Monday across Southcentral but looks to taper off in the afternoon on Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon along the Alaska Range and over the Talkeetna Mountains. Warm dry air from the Interior will move south into Southcentral Tuesday night helping to clear our skies. Meanwhile, storms over the Gulf will move toward the southwest, allowing for storm energy to track across Southcentral from east to west on Wednesday. This will introduce additional chances for precipitation, especially across the Copper River Basin and foothills of the Alaska Range. Chances for isolated thunderstorms return for Wednesday afternoon, specifically along the northern part of the Copper River Basin and over the Susitna Valley and Talkeetna Mountains.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, our main focus will be on afternoon daytime heating from the sun (showers/thunderstorms) across the southern mainland with a trend towards warmer and drier conditions. On Thursday, storms over the Gulf will move further from the mainland allowing for some high pressure to build and continue to pull warmer, drier air from the Interior into Southcentral. By early next week, we should see high pressure develop over the state. The question will be is will the high pressure be strong enough to shut off afternoon thunderstorm development.

We will be cloudy on Tuesday in Anchorage with a high of 59 degrees while we see some early rain showers. Light winds early and late as skies slowly clear with an overnight low of 48 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny for Wednesday with a high of 64 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 47 degrees while under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Thursday with light winds and a high of 66 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.