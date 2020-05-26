One more day of showers, clouds and cool conditions

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Tuesday as well as a shower or two.

Storms continue to push from the south to the north and through Southcentral on Tuesday that will keep some rain showers over the area. The Mat-Su Valley will see more rainfall then locations to the south (stronger lift to the north). A warming trend will begin on Wednesday.

For the extended period, Friday through Tuesday, Friday starts us off with a stagnant weather pattern as high pressure sits in place across mainland Alaska and the northern Yukon, while low-pressure storms spin in the Gulf. A small area of high pressure sits over southwest Alaska while storms sit over the far western Bering Sea. Storms in the western Bering Sea will move east to around the Central Aleutians by Sunday.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees and 10 mph winds while passing rain shower chances are at around 50 percent. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees. Southwest 15 mph winds will lessen after Midnight.

We will be partly sunny on Wednesday as we warm up to 60 degrees for a high with light winds. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Thursday with light winds and a high of 64 degrees.

