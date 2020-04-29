One more day of sun before the clouds say otherwise

Sunny skies in Anchorage on Wednesday before while we warm up to 51 degrees.

Weather continues to stay dry through Wednesday with increasing chances for rain Thursday and Friday across Southcentral. A few clouds move across much of the region today as storms in the Gulf as well as from the northwest push towards the southern mainland. We can see some showers across the northern Gulf and surrounding coasts through Wednesday afternoon as storms push into our high pressures from the south.

Rain chances diminish this evening as the storms weaken and diminish due to the dry conditions involved with the high. Winds should be light from the west and north with a few gusts near Whittier during the morning hours. Sea breezes could pick up during the late afternoon and early evening.

Clouds significantly increase across Southcentral Wednesday night into Thursday as storms drop down from the northern Alaska Canada border while developing strength from the warm moist flow of air from the Gulf. Meanwhile, storms in the Gulf push into Prince William Sound by Thursday afternoon. The interaction from Gulf storms and storms from the north should bring rain to the coastal locations with higher chances for rain inland. This change in our weather pattern will bring warm moist air up from the south.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, storms will linger over the coastal locations of the northern Gulf, along the Aleutian Chain, the northeast Pacific, and the southern Gulf.

These locations can expect stronger winds and steady rainfall. Further north, including southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with chances of showers as storms push into the area.

We will be partly cloudy early on Wednesday before becoming sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 51 degrees. Mostly clear skies for Wednesday evening before becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 33 degrees and light winds.

We will be mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 49 degrees with variable 10 mph winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night with a low of 34 degrees with variable 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Friday while we warm up to 51 degrees with light winds.

