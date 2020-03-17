One more day of sunshine in Anchorage

Mostly sunny skies on Monday in Anchorage while we warm up to 30 degrees.

As winds die off, high pressure continues to build across the western Gulf of Alaska and Southcentral. Calmer conditions are expected beginning Friday/today, lasting through the weekend.

As airflow out of the south develops, this should slow down or even shut off the Arctic airflow from out of the north, especially over the western half of Southcentral. This high-pressure system will continue to divert storms around the area (to the south and north) as well as lead to a gradual warming trend through the weekend with daytime temperatures climbing to around or even above average. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all look to sit under sunny skies with each day a little bit warmer than the last.

For the extended period, it begins Monday with high pressure over the northern Gulf of Alaska extending into the southern mainland and the eastern Bering Sea. Storms near the central and eastern Aleutians are forecast to weaken and slide northeast, reaching Southwest Alaska on Tuesday. This system will then move into the ridge of high pressure and drop into the far eastern Gulf or the Alaska Peninsula. High pressure will then push back into southern Alaska, sliding east towards Canada Wednesday and Thursday. Airflow will switch to out of the southwest and move into southern Alaska.

This air will provide a temperature rise as well as increase the chances of precipitation to the entire area. Southwest Alaska will see above-average temperatures while Southcentral gets temperatures warming back to average for this time of year by mid-week.

We will be mostly sunny on Monday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 30 degrees along with light winds. Monday night we will be mostly clear but turning mostly cloudy after Midnight while we drop down to 19 degrees with light winds.

We will be cloudy on Tuesday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 28 degrees along with an 80 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Tuesday night we will be cloudy while we drop down to 26 degrees with snow likely, light winds but 35 mph winds along Turnagain Arm that should decrease to 15 mph after Midnight.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with early snow while we warm up to 32 degrees.

