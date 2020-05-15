One new COVID-19 case reported in Anchorage Municipality

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 case in Alaska Friday. The case was reported within the Municipality of Anchorage. This brings the total cases in the state up to 388. Of those cases, 343 people have recovered and 10 have died.

As of May 14 there are 35 active cases of the coronavirus in Alaska.

Municipality of Anchorage: 199



Anchorage: 177

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Nome Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 52



Juneau: 29

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

