One new COVID-19 death, four new hospitalizations, Alaska case count rises to 185

One new COVID-19-related death, four new hospitalizations, and 14 new cases were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Sunday, bringing Alaska's total case count to 185.

Preliminary DHSS data shows the locations of only 11 of the newly reported cases:

Fairbanks: 7

Juneau: 2

Anchorage: 2

It's not yet clear where the other three cases are located.

No details have yet been released by DHSS about the newly reported death — the sixth COVID-19-related death of an Alaskan since March 24, when the first death of an Alaskan related to COVID-19 was reported.

The first death of an Alaskan in-state was reported on March 27.

Four new hospitalizations were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 20 in Alaska.

It's not immediately clear where the four new hospitalizations reported are.

As of Sunday, 6,284 tests have been completed since testing in Alaska began in earnest on March 2.

52.4% of Alaska's cases are female, and 47.6% male.

The age cohort with the highest percentage of cases in Alaska (20.54%) is 30-39 year olds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.