One new COVID-19 death reported Wednesday

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total deaths up to 10. The death is the first recorded fatality of COVID-19 in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The patient was admitted to South Peninsula Hospital last week and had a pre-existing health condition.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends as they grieve the passing of their loved one," Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said in a prepared statement. "The loss experienced in Anchor Point is certainly a somber reminder that we must continue to practice the safeguards against spreading this disease.”

Public health officials have contacted individuals who may have been exposed to the disease and are instructing those individuals to self-quarantine and get tested if any symptoms are present.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area; the state now has 372 recorded cases. There were also seven new recoveries recorded and no new hospitalizations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

