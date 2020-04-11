1 new COVID-19 death, 3 new hospitalizations, 8 recoveries: Alaska case count rises to 257

One new death, three hospitalizations, eight recoveries, and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in three geographical regions by DHSS Saturday morning, bringing Alaska's case count to 257.

Anchorage: 9

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

One case in Anchorage was reported in a juvenile male under the age of 10, and two cases in an Anchorage male and female between the ages of 10 and 19.

Of the six other cases reported in the Municipality of Anchorage, three are in people between the ages of 20 and 29, one between the ages of 30 and 39, and two cases between the ages of 50 and 59.

The case reported in Matanuska-Susitna Borough is a female between the ages of 60 and 69.

The Prince of Wales-Hyder cases is in a female between the ages of 70 and 79.

The acquisition of all 11 cases is currently unknown and under investigation.

Out of Alaska's 257 confirmed cases, 63 are reported as recovered.

Of the eight reported deaths, four are in the Municipality of Anchorage, two in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in Petersburg, and one in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Five of the reported deaths are individuals between the ages of 70 and 79 years old, one between 60 and 69 years old, one between 50 and 59 years old, and one between 30 and 39 years old.

Three of the deceased individuals were determined to have contracted COVID-19 by travel; three are attributed to community spread; one as a secondary transmission, and one is currently under investigation.



Alaska's COVID-19 Case Count as of Saturday, April 11, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

