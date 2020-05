One new Case of COVID-19 was reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Saturday.

The case, reported in Fairbanks, is a male aged 60 to 69. Alaska's confirmed case count is now at 365 as of the latest 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 36 confirmed cases have been hospitalized. 261 cases are recorded as having recovered, an increase of seven from Friday.

