One new case of COVID-19 reported in Fairbanks Sunday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Fairbanks Sunday by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 379, while six more cases were reported as recovered.

The newly reported case is a male, aged 30-39 in Fairbanks.

The source of acquisition is under investigation.

In total, 324 cases are reported as having recovered. Recovered cases are not subtracted from the state's total case count, which is cumulative.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Sunday.

DHSS reports 45 active cases of COVID-19 among Alaskans as of the latest 24-hour reporting period.

Municipality of Anchorage: 194



Anchorage: 172

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 84



Fairbanks: 65

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

