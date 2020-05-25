One new case of corona virus reported in Alaska

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Monday.

Alaska's cumulative case count stands at 409, with 361 recoveries and 10 deaths.

There are currently 38 confirmed active cases of Alaska residents in the state.

Officials say the new case is out of the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Recovered cases are not subtracted from the state's total case count, which is cumulative.

Two cases were reported from an out of state residents bringing the total number of out of state cases to 16.

The two cases are reportedly seafood industry workers employed by a Kenai Peninsula Borough seafood processor. Both workers were asymptomatic.

Protocol required by Mandate 10, the employees coming into the state were screened in Anchorage when they arrived and then were transported to their designated quarantine location. Once they arrived the company tested approximately 35 seafood workers with the new arrivals.

The two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are now being isolated from the other employees.

Currently there are 1,657,441 cases in the United States and 344,731 deaths worldwide.

