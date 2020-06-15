One person dead in a shooting at a military facility in Kodiak

Alaska State Troopers say a man is dead after being involved in a shooting at a military facility in Kodiak over the weekend.

AST says on Saturday at around 10:21 p.m., Troopers received a call reporting a person shot on a secure facility in the Kodiak area.

An investigation showed a watch guard inside a secure facility observed a male trespassing and tapping on the windows of a watch building with a knife.

The guard went outside to secure the area and inform the man he had to leave. That’s when Troopers say the man started to walk towards the guard with a knife.

“The male failed to obey the duty officer's repeated commands to stop walking towards him. The duty officer produced a handgun and shot the male. The male was declared deceased by responding medics,” said Troopers in a dispatch report.

AST identified the man shot as 30-year-old Jayson Vinbergof Kodiak.

On Sunday, ABI investigators responded from Anchorage to investigate and assumed case responsibility.

The investigation is being conducted as a joint investigation between ABI and Naval Criminal Investigative Unit.

The duty officer's name won't be released until after consultation with the Alaska US Attorney's Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Unit is complete.

