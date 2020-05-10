One person dies in Northeast Anchorage vehicle collision early Sunday

A person died after being ejected from their vehicle in a collision near Northern Lights Blvd. and Patterson Street in Northeast Anchorage early Sunday morning.

According to Anchorage Police, officers responded to the area of Northern Lights Blvd. between Patterson and Brittany Streets shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle collision.

Officers on scene discovered a vehicle in the tree line and its driver ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

APD says the accident is under investigation, including the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether or not any other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information about the collision who hasn't already spoken with police is asked to call APD Dispatch at 311 (option #1).

The identity of the driver has not yet been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.