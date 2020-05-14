One person hurt in Thursday morning fire in Sand Lake

The Anchorage Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital after a multi-family structure caught fire Thursday.

AFD says they responded to call around 2:30 a.m. of a fire in the Sand Lake area.

Once on the scene, fire crews determined the fire may have started on the outside of the building and moved to the roof.

AFD says it may have started on the deck.

One person was taken to the hospital before crews arrived AFD said.

The fire was put out by 3:43 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

