Two people are dead in what Troopers say is a homicide, suicide in New Stuyahok

Alaska State Troopers say Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. they received a report of an assault in the village of New Stuyahok between two people.

AST identified the two as 29-year-old Marcus Wyagon and 23-year-old Devin Andrew, both from New Stuyahok.

Troopers say Wyagon was reportedly at the clinic receiving treatment for his injuries.

A VPO later informed Troopers that 31-year-old Jamie Acovak, also from New Stuyahok, was found at Wyagon’s residence unresponsive.

AST says she had visible, serious physical injuries. Upon further investigation from a health aid, it was determined that Acovak was dead.

AST Dillingham Troopers responded to the community around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

AST says when they arrived they saw Andrew go into his house.

Troopers then walked to his home and made verbal contact with Andrew through the door.

According to AST, “Shortly after, Troopers heard a gunshot from inside the residence. Troopers made entry into the residence and found Andrew laying on the floor suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite Troopers and a health aid's efforts providing life-saving measures, Andrew succumbed to his injuries.”

AST says ABI investigators will assume case responsibility.

Next of kin for Acovak and Andrew have been notified.

