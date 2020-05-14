One year later, pandemic slows investigation into mid-air collision, other Alaska crashes

A year after a mid-air collision near Ketchikan took the lives of six, including an Alaskan, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the investigation into that fatal crash and several others in Alaska that have happened over the past year.

"We're living in an unknown society right now," said Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board. "With COVID-19, that's affected our ability to investigative accidents, to launch for accidents. Coronavirus put us a little bit back."

The horrific incident in which two air tour operator planes collided over George Inlet on May 13, 2019, dominated headlines around the world. With so many questions - and a complicated puzzle to put together - National Transportation Safety Board officials have made several trips to the crash site in order to help them put together a full analysis.

The efforts, however, have been slowed for several reasons, the most impactful of which being the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions implemented barring teams from travel in and out of the site location.

The investigative team still has at least one remaining trip to the site before it can compile and release its final report, which will include a probable cause. At this point, Johnson said, the group has gathered much of what it needs and is nearing the end of its analysis of weather, witness statements, wreckage and more, and had hoped to have a final report out earlier this year.

"A lot of the investigative gathering - gathering those pieces of the puzzle - that part is about done at this point," Johnson said. "Not all of it, but a large majority of it. Now, they're moving into what we refer to as the analytical portion, putting those pieces of the puzzle together.

"That's something we standardly do," Johnson said of the final visit to the crash site. "Unfortunately, that is on hold at the present time right now."

Investigations into a fatal crash near Tuntutuliak as well as a downed medical evacuation flight near Sutton are also among those that have been delayed. Both were at first put on hold due to bad weather conditions, but are now paused because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.