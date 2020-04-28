Open for business: Some stores in malls across Anchorage are back open

On Monday, some non-essential businesses across Anchorage opened. Of the businesses opening back up, shops in three Anchorage malls.

Here is a break down from each mall.

5th Avenue Mall



The Alaska Walking Store: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Apricot Lane: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Banana Republic: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Bottoms Boutique: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Circular: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m



Cracked Wireless: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Famous Footwear: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



JCPenny: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.



JCPenny Optical: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



JCPenny Portraits: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Mad Men Studios: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Oil & Vinegar: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Pacsun: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Sullivan’s Steakhouse: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Sunglass Hut: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



U.S. Postal Service: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Wells Fargo Bank: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Zumiez: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Midtown Mall

The Midtown Mall is back open but several stores remain closed.

According to a post on Facebook, the mall is advising people to contact individual stores to see if they are open.

The mall is also implementing new operating practices such as:

- Face mask must be worn inside

- Only having two enterances open

- No benches inside the mall and are asking people to not wait in the hallways

Dimond Center

The mall is open but individual businesses will make the decision about when they want to reopen independently.

Channel 2 spoke with the Dimond Center’s General Manager Robert Dye last week who said if you plan on shopping at the Dimond Center when it opens, you’ll have to wear a mask, and if you don’t have one, the Dimond Center will be providing you with one. The mall will also have hand sanitation stations, signage for social distancing, and disinfectant wipes throughout the building.

Northway Mall

According to its website, the mall is closed until further notice.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

