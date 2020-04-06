Options for childcare amid COVID-19 changes

At this point, most people have fallen into their role as either an 'essential' or 'non-essential' worker in accordance with health mandates related to coronavirus spread. Alaskan public health agencies have advised that those in the non-essential camp should try to stay at home with their kids who can't go to school right now. Childcare continues to be a growing concern for those with essential jobs.

For essential workers, there's still a lot of childcare facilities that are open. The municipality of Anchorage has an ineractive map that will show people what facilities are open.

While many are still operating, there are a good number of them that aren't enrolling new children into their programs. It's a safety measure some childcare providers are taking to protect employees and the kids.

Carousel Childcare Center is one such facility. Owner Sean Shawcross said not taking in new children is one of the many decisions they've made themselves.

"We're making calls on the fly," Shawcross said, "they said they'd like us to stay open for those workers (essential) if we can. They're not mandating that we do, but they've asked us if we can and can do so safely, so that's what we're doing."

Additionally, he said all the children and workers are screened when they arrive to the center, parents drop off and pick up without entering the building, employees have been given masks, and the kids are broken up into small groups separated into different rooms as much as possible.

Shawcross said they've even temporarily dropped membership by about 40% so most of the children there have parents with essential jobs. Also, any child who shows symptoms is sent home immediately.

These are decisions he said he had to make almost soley with guidelines that have been provided to childcare workers.

"It would be nice if the state, or the muni would give us solid mandates," he said, "but at the same time, I understand this is completely new ground."

One thing he said the municipality told daycare centers they had to do was increase cleaning measures, which they did.

While space is limited at these facilities, new options are starting to become available.

Shawcross said the jobs the children they take care of are people like grocery store workers, restaurant employees, and people who provide cleaning service to healthcare facilities.

At Camp Fire, new programs rolled out Monday to take care of first responders and healthcare workers as their first priority tier.

Melanie Hooper is the Chief Program Officer who explained Camp Fire closed it's programs when coronavirus came to Alaska so they could re-evaluate what they could do to help.

"A couple weeks ago those calls started coming in from local hospitals, local first responders, critical workers, that really were in need for their employees to have critical care and so that was a real turning point for us," Hooper said.

For now, there are two facilities available for these programs with just 36 total spots between them. One is in Eagle River and the other in Midtown.

Hooper said as of Monday, there were still some spaces left. It is first come, first serve, but as the situation continues, she said they are talking about expansion.

Those programs follow similar measures of keeping kids apart in smaller groups. Hooper said they are trying to be creative with how they implement. For example, she said they started playing tag with six foot long pool noodles.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.