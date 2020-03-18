Our St. Pat's Day could be a snowy one

Cloudy snowy skies on Tuesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 30 degrees.

Our high-pressure ridge of protection remains in place over Southcentral Alaska. However, storms will push in from Kodiak (out of the southwest) and onto the Southcentral coast this morning and into Tuesday night penetrating the high-pressure system. Approaching storms will increase our winds through Turnagain Arm as storms move into and up the mountains.

We can expect light precipitation out of these systems in Southcentral. Snow for inland locations while warm enough air should be present for rain along the coast of the southern Kenai and places like Homer.

For the extended period, high pressure that extends from the Gulf north across the state of Alaska will continue moving from west to east into Canada on Thursday. Off to the west, storms in the Bering Sea will throw storm energy from west to east across western Alaska and the Peninsula.

These systems will impact the southwest coast Thursday into Friday, bringing strong warm airflow out of the south as well as precipitation as storms move north and exit the Bering something Friday or Saturday. These storms will be followed by a high-pressure ridge moving across the Bering Sea and into Southern Alaska through Sunday. Similar to last week, warm temperatures and moist conditions will move into the Aleutians and Bering Sea following in behind the ridge of high pressure. This pattern of high-pressure systems following low-pressure storms and continuing to alternate looks to continue through Tuesday.

We will be cloudy on Tuesday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 30 degrees along with an 80 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Light winds will be near 30 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Tuesday night we will be cloudy while we drop down to 27 degrees with another 80 percent chance that up to 1" of snow will be likely. Plus, 35 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations that should lessen to 15 mph after Midnight.

We could see some early snow showers in Anchorage on Wednesday with cloudy skies. Our skies turn partly cloudy as the day progresses as we warm up to 34 degrees. It will be mostly sunny on Monday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 30 degrees along with light winds. Wednesday night we will be mostly clear with light winds and a low of 22 degrees.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Thursday with a 70 percent chance of snow while we warm up to 39 degrees.

