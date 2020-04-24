Out of the Darkness Campus Walks goes virtual

It's a walk designed to bring awareness to suicide. The Anchorage School District's Out of the Darkness Campus Walk usually takes place outside with people gathering to remember loved ones and bring awareness to mental health and suicide, but given we're in a global pandemic, this year's walk is going virtual. Same resources, same mission, it's just reformatting for online.

I HOPE campaign.

There will be presentations and calls to action for how to get involved and spread a message of hope throughout Alaska. Statewide Area

Director Dustin Morris said they're seeing an increase in teens and young adults struggling with mental health and Saturday's virtual walk serves as another tool for people to know, they're not alone.

"What we are seeing and what we can tell you is that people are experiencing high rates of anxiety, high rates of stress, they're calling our local dispatchers in distress and they're not knowing exactly where to turn, so again the out of the darkness walks are designed to also be a resource where people can find those resources that they're looking for," said Morris.

The virtual online walk is Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. Just go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Alaska Chapter's Facebook page.

In addition, you can also take part and spread your own message of hope by participating in the I HOPE campaign.

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3!

1) Download the I HOPE template here: Click here

2) Print it off & write what you are hoping for or hopeful about

3) Post it to your FB, IG, or Twitter & tag @AFSP_Alaska using the hashtag #StopSuicideAK #fillyourfeedwithhope

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273 TALK or contact the crisis TEXT line by texting the word TALK to 741741.

Click here to visit the Alaska AFSP website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

