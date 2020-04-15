Over 100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alaska, New cases announced

Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says 106 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Wednesday eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were announced.

Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 293.

The state-wide death total sits at nine

The first case of COVID-19 in Nome was announced.

Here is a breakdown of cases across Alaska:

Municipality of Anchorage: 139



Anchorage: 123

Chugiak: 3

Eagle River: 7

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 16



Kenai: 3

Soldotna: 4

Seward: 3

Sterling: 3

Homer: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Interior: 81



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15



Palmer: 6

Wasilla: 9

Northern: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast: 40



Juneau: 21

Ketchikan: 15

Petersburg: 2

Craig: 2

Southwest: 1



Bethel: 1

Total hospitalizations are at 34.

