Over 100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alaska, New cases announced

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says 106 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Wednesday eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were announced.

Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 293.

The state-wide death total sits at nine

The first case of COVID-19 in Nome was announced.

Here is a breakdown of cases across Alaska:

Municipality of Anchorage: 139

  • Anchorage: 123
  • Chugiak: 3
  • Eagle River: 7
  • Girdwood: 3

Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 16

  • Kenai: 3
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Seward: 3
  • Sterling: 3
  • Homer: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1

Interior: 81

  • Fairbanks: 63
  • North Pole: 15
  • Other: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15

  • Palmer: 6
  • Wasilla: 9

Northern: 1

  • Nome: 1

Southeast: 40

  • Juneau: 21
  • Ketchikan: 15
  • Petersburg: 2
  • Craig: 2

Southwest: 1

  • Bethel: 1

Total hospitalizations are at 34.

