Over 100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alaska, New cases announced

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says 106 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Wednesday eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were announced.
Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 293.
The state-wide death total sits at nine
The first case of COVID-19 in Nome was announced.
Here is a breakdown of cases across Alaska:
Municipality of Anchorage: 139
- Anchorage: 123
- Chugiak: 3
- Eagle River: 7
- Girdwood: 3
Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 16
- Kenai: 3
- Soldotna: 4
- Seward: 3
- Sterling: 3
- Homer: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
Interior: 81
- Fairbanks: 63
- North Pole: 15
- Other: 1
- Delta Junction: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15
- Palmer: 6
- Wasilla: 9
Northern: 1
- Nome: 1
Southeast: 40
- Juneau: 21
- Ketchikan: 15
- Petersburg: 2
- Craig: 2
Southwest: 1
- Bethel: 1
Total hospitalizations are at 34.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.