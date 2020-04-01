Over $4,000 worth of coins taken from Credit Union, Anchorage man arrested

An Anchorage man has been charged with robbing a credit union and taking over $4,000 in coins.

37-year-old Rhahemiah McNair allegedly broke into the front entrance of Denali A Division of Nuvision Federal Credit Union on Muldoon road at 4:48 a.m. on March 28, 2020.

He then stole $106 in nickels, $100 in half dollars, and $4,000 in gold Sacagawea gold dollars.

That same day, APD officers tried to stop a red Ford vehicle, which took off from police. The vehicle was later found parked at an Anchorage hotel. Officers made contact with the person standing near the car but did not connect the car or the person to the robbery at that time.

Later, APD identified the individual as McNair, who also fit the description of the surveillance footage photograph from the credit union robbery that morning.

The next day APD officers following a search warrant on the red vehicle found a $2.00 roll of nickels, an Axiom Armored Transport bank bag, along with white gloves, which resembled those worn during the robbery. The investigation further revealed that McNair had paid for a hotel room using gold Sacagawea dollars. McNair was detained at the hotel and had gold Sacagawea dollars, half dollars, and rolls of nickels.

If convicted, Mcnair faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.