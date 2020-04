Officers with APD responded to a shots fired call in the 10600 block of Elmore road.

When the arrived they found one person with a gun shot wound and transported them to the hospital.

But later in the night four more people showed up to hospitals with gun shot wounds.

Police believe that the four were connected to the same incident.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this point and if you have any information please contact apd at 3-1-1 or 561-stop.