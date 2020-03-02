PFD, education, hot topics at Dunleavy's first town hall meeting

A mostly-supportive crowd greeted Governor Mike Dunleavy Monday night at his town hall meeting in Chugiak. He came looking for feedback on the PFD, state revenue, and state services. The most popular request from those who spoke was clear: a full PFD.

“We want you to protect our PFD,” one speaker said. “A full PFD is what we want, and all of the back payments to be paid in full.”

Another speaker, when asked what he thought the biggest problem for Alaska currently, said “the legislative stealing of our PFD.”

Dunleavy specifically requested ideas and feedback from speakers about how to close the state’s budget gap, be it through cuts, increasing efficiencies, or new sources of revenue.

Few of those who gathered Monday expressed interest in new taxes, though some spoke in favor of the governor’s proposal for a state lottery.

“I wanted to go on the record saying I do think that your bill on the gambling corporation was a good one,” said one public speaker. “It’s one that’s had bipartisan support in the past.”

A few, though, did bring up various taxes, including one who spoke in favor of an income tax.

“You, the governor, should support the beginning of an income tax that is designed to only affect the wealthier one-third of Alaskans,” he said.

Behind the PFD, education was another topic many spoke on, including multiple commenters who identified themselves as teachers.

“We need education reform, and it starts with further staffing,” said one of them.

Dunleavy acknowledged issues with the state’s education system and pointed to a working group he’s forming.

“We’re looking forward to getting a report from them, so we can turn things into policy, by September 1, but the recruitment and retention that you mentioned is going to be the focus of this working group,” he said.

