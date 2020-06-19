Two Anchorage Women charged after months-long crime spree

Charging documents released by the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Anchorage say that two women, 39-year-old Zayha Marie Meehan and 30-year-old Sarah Hall-Wright, are facing charges related to multiple crimes that took place over an 8-month period.

Details provided by the DA's office include an account of the pair's use of firearms to rob two individuals that they had invited into their home, before forcing the victims to leave at gunpoint. Another

The duo allegedly participated in at least 6 incidents that involved weapons or armed robbery -- starting last August, with the most recent incident occurring on April 1, when a gunshot was reported outside of Meehan's residence. She has two prior felony convictions for crimes involving assault and attempted robbery. Hall-Wright also has two prior felony convictions for theft.

Under federal law, Meehan and Hall-Wright face up to 10 years in prison. Both have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition

