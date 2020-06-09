Pandemic drives uptick in Plexiglass demand

Plexiglass is seeing a rise in demand around the world and Alaska as businesses use the infection protection to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Supply nationwide for Plexiglass, Acrylic has been super tight,” said Replacement Glass general manager Andy Tierney. “Our suppliers have done a good job of keeping us sourced so when people come in and need something quickly we’ve been able to respond.”

The official Plexiglas brand, made by the German company Rohm, has increased its production according to to an April press release.

Tierney says before the pandemic they had little request for Plexiglass, but due to COVID-19, they’ve seen an uptick for things like counter guards.

In Jewel Lake, Wine House owner Talbot Chang took a ‘do it yourself’ approach buying Plexiglass from the hardware store, and installing it at all his stores.

"Hope everybody stays healthy, hoping this will pass sooner than later," said Chang.

The liquor store owner says he is following the lead of many big box stores like Costco, Fred Meyer, and Carrs who’ve all installed Plexiglass partitions.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.