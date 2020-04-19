Parades helping people celebrate at a safe distance

It may not be Mardi Gras but we're seeing a lot more parades now across the nation and here in Alaska as people find different ways to stay connected while physical distancing.

The folks from Rondy Royalty, an Anchorage woman named Christine Hohf, and some festive friends put together a weekly caravan to spread some cheer to kids with quarantine birthdays. Saturday over 60 people in 20 cars participated in the parade bringing the fun to five different Anchorage kids.

"As Alaskans we love to celebrate everything, and of course celebrating children's birthdays in this unique time has been so much fun for all of us to do," said parade volunteer Amie Haakenson.

Parades happen every Saturday. The deadline for scheduling one is on Wednesdays. If you'd like to participate or schedule a caravan, you can visit the Birthday Caravan's Facebook page, or search 'birthday caravan' on the nextdoor app.

While birthday parades are spreading cheer around Anchorage, they aren't the only kind of parades taking place. Another parade in Anchorage this week celebrated something different.

Emily Ellingson finished chemotherapy on Wednesday. She has been battling stage three lobular carcinoma since October.

Her friends and family threw a parade for her as she came home from that final chemo treatment. Ellingson is a mom of six who does it all with a smile, according to her friends.

