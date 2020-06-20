Paramotorist wraps up 50 state tour in Alaska

Over the last seven months, Harley Milne, a paramotorist from California, has been traveling through each state raising nearly $50 thousand for local charities. He calls it the 50 x Challenge Paramotor Tour. Alaska was his last stop.

Milne says he wanted to not only inspire people to get out and explore but to also to give back to their communities.

"I emigrated to the country twenty years ago and I always thought a road trip to see every state would be absolutely amazing," said Milne. "I graduated from business school last year, so I decided that now is a good time to not only travel, and if you are going to drive around the country you definitely want to fly as a paramotor pilot."

Milne says his highlight in Alaska was catching a thirty pound halibut, and flying up to a glacier near Homer. He's now headed back home to California, but says he plans to return to Alaska in the winter.

